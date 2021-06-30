Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Shares of PGRWU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 1,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

