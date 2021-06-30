China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $$6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94.
About China Resources Gas Group
