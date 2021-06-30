Christopher Scott Budau Sells 69,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,425.36.
TSE:TXP opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$280.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63.
About Touchstone Exploration
