Christopher Scott Budau Sells 69,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,425.36.

TSE:TXP opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$280.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

