CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $32.70 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.18. 353,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $395.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

