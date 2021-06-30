CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $718.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $726.66. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

