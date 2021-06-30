CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $397.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $300.14 and a 52-week high of $399.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.