CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

IAC stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $155.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

