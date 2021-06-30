CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 61,655 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

BATS ECH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 652,890 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.48.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

