Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7,085,980 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,265 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

