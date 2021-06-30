Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,404,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

