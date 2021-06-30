Citadel Price Down 57.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Citadel has a market cap of $38,009.09 and $5.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 57.5% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.