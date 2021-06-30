Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.