Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,064 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

