Citigroup Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1,070.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 226,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120 in the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.