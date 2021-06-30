Citigroup Inc. Purchases 90,417 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

