Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,866 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $840,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.