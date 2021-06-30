Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

