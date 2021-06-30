Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.59% of Clarus worth $24,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

