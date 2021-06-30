Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.65 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of CNH Industrial worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -828.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.