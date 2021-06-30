Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

