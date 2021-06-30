Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

