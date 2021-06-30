Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,579 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

HQY opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

