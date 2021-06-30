Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.59 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

