Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $361.71. 659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,061. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

