Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Shares of BA traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.84. The company had a trading volume of 160,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,318. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

