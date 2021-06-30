Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.23. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,767. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

