Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 835 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 125,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

