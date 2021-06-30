Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

