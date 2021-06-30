Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,913,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,629,000 after purchasing an additional 694,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

UPS stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.38. 8,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.62 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

