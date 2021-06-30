ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,291. ClickStream has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.
ClickStream Company Profile
