ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,291. ClickStream has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

