CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

