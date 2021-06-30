Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHEOY remained flat at $$94.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

