Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CHEOY remained flat at $$94.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $94.21.
Cochlear Company Profile
