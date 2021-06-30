Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 1,164,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

