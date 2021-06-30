Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $98,991.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,770 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

