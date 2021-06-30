Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

