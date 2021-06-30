Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. 352,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

