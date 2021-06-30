Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 78.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288,396 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Noah were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

