Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $380.39 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,796,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,286 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $380,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of V traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.45. The company had a trading volume of 241,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,655 shares of company stock worth $18,253,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.