Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 268,470 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,470 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 2.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.61% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $163,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

