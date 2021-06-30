Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,070. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

