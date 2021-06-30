Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.