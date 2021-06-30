Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.09

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.