Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Compass alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. Compass has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass (COMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.