Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.56. Compugen shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 3,880 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $558.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

