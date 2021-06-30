Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CDOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Condor Hospitality Trust
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.
