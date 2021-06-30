Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDOR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

