ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $72.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

