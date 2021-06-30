Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1,905.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,894.65, with a volume of 20,660 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.15 billion and a PE ratio of 94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,796.03.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.228 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

