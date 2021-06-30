Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCF opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

