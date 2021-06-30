Contrasting Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -26.49% -11.84% -7.04% Roblox N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cloudflare and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $431.06 million 77.54 -$119.37 million ($0.31) -347.10 Roblox $923.89 million 51.74 -$253.25 million N/A N/A

Cloudflare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cloudflare and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 3 15 0 2.83 Roblox 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $83.06, indicating a potential downside of 22.80%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Roblox beats Cloudflare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

