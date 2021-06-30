Contrasting Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Security Federal and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million 2.25 $7.05 million N/A N/A University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Security Federal has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of University Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 18.90% 8.38% 0.80% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security Federal beats University Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

